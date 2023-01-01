$38,800+ tax & licensing
$38,800
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
RS - LED Lights - Power Tailgate
Location
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
16,952KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9640225
- Stock #: P6152
- VIN: 2GNAXWEV0N6109409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,952 KM
Vehicle Description
With everything you need to break free, this Chevrolet Equinox is more than a way to get around, it's your chance to get away. This 2022 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size - roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that's been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. This Equinox is more than just a pretty face. Inside, the cabin offers smart features designed to put you at the center of everything. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This low mileage SUV has just 16,952 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is RS. Upgrading to this Equinox RS is an awesome decision as it comes with black aluminum wheels, LED headlights with IntelliBeam, an 8-way power driver seat, a touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power tailgate, park assist and a remote engine start. You will also get a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, blind spot detection, forward collision alert and forward automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection and power heated outside mirrors. Additional features include Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Led Lights, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
POWER SEAT
remote start
Assist handle, front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Shift lever, chrome-trimmed
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Aluminum Wheels
Power Tailgate
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Active aero shutters, upper and lower
Lamp marker, reflex, front side
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Trim, Black lower window
Wheels, 19" (48.3 cm) aluminum
Ornamentation, RS badge
BOWTIE EMBLEMS, BLACK, FRONT AND REAR
Tail lamps, LED (Standard on models built after May 24th, 2021)
Cold Air Grille Shutter (Standard on models built after March 7, 2022)
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
All-Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi
Automatic Braking
Confidence & Convenience Package includes (B26) Driver Confidence II Package and (ZQ2) Driver Convenience Package content
