Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,767 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Remote Start, LED Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!

A thoroughly modern take on the family sedan, this Chevrolet Malibu is too bold to blend into convention. This 2022 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

From the muscular lines to the soft and luxurious interior, the 2022 Malibu is the perfect marriage of form and function. Taking all the tradition and history in the Malibu name and blending it with bold style and modern technology makes this Malibu the epitome of mid size sedans. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. An efficient powertrain and a quiet ride make this spacious, well-appointed Chevy Malibu a strong choice in the competitive midsize segment.This low mileage sedan has just 28,767 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a large 8 inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, streaming audio, signature LED daytime running lamps, remote start, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get exclusive aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, an 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Led Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, 4g Wifi, Climate Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Safety

Onstar

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi

