$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Remote Start - LED Lights
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Remote Start - LED Lights
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
28,767KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1ZD5ST1NF185107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,767 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Remote Start, LED Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
A thoroughly modern take on the family sedan, this Chevrolet Malibu is too bold to blend into convention. This 2022 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
From the muscular lines to the soft and luxurious interior, the 2022 Malibu is the perfect marriage of form and function. Taking all the tradition and history in the Malibu name and blending it with bold style and modern technology makes this Malibu the epitome of mid size sedans. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. An efficient powertrain and a quiet ride make this spacious, well-appointed Chevy Malibu a strong choice in the competitive midsize segment.This low mileage sedan has just 28,767 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a large 8 inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, streaming audio, signature LED daytime running lamps, remote start, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get exclusive aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, an 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Led Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, 4g Wifi, Climate Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
A thoroughly modern take on the family sedan, this Chevrolet Malibu is too bold to blend into convention. This 2022 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
From the muscular lines to the soft and luxurious interior, the 2022 Malibu is the perfect marriage of form and function. Taking all the tradition and history in the Malibu name and blending it with bold style and modern technology makes this Malibu the epitome of mid size sedans. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. An efficient powertrain and a quiet ride make this spacious, well-appointed Chevy Malibu a strong choice in the competitive midsize segment.This low mileage sedan has just 28,767 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a large 8 inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, streaming audio, signature LED daytime running lamps, remote start, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get exclusive aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, an 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Led Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, 4g Wifi, Climate Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Onstar
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium 161,100 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline - Navigation - Sunroof 76,935 KM $25,499 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline - Sunroof 93,545 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2022 Chevrolet Malibu