2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,663KM
VIN 3GCNDAED9NG549257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 67,663 KM
Vehicle Description
Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Rear View Camera, Touchscreen, IntelliBeam
This Chevrolet Silverado is a highly refined truck created to be as comfortable as it is capable. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Redesigned in 2022 this Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This 4X4 pickup has 67,663 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Work Truck. This rugged Silverado Work Truck was built for a no-nonsense, hard working type of person. All work and no play makes for a dull day, so this pickup truck is equipped with the a modern Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB charging ports so your crews equipment is always ready to go. Remote keyless entry, power windows, and air conditioning offer modern convenience and comfort, while lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, intellibeam automatic highbeams, and an HD rear view camera keep your crew safe. The useful Teen Driver systems also allows you to track driving habits and restrict certain features once you hand over the keys.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Suspension Package, Standard
Brake lining wear indicator
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
GVWR, 6900 lbs. (3130 kg) (Regular Cab Long Bed model requires 4WD.)
Alternator, 220 amps (Included with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package.) (Included with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (5W4) Special Service Package.)
Exterior
Door handles, black
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Taillamps, with incandescent tail, stop and reverse lights
Bumpers, front, Black (semi-gloss)
Bumpers, rear, Black (semi-gloss)
Tailgate, standard (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tailgate, gate function manual, no EZ Lift (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Removed when (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate is ordered.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (incandescent)
Interior
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with wheel locking security feature
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochromatic display
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Window, power front, passenger express down
Safety
Following Distance Indicator
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 2-speakers (Requires Regular Cab model.)
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500