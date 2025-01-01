$47,789+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$47,789
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,825KM
VIN 3GCUDCET1NG657547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,825 KM
Vehicle Description
Off Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver, Hill Descent Control, Tow Hitch, IntelliBeam, Power Driver Seat
A versatile bed and a smartly designed interior makes this Chevrolet Silverado the ultimate workhorse for any weekend adventure. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Redesigned in 2022 this Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 137,825 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom Trail Boss. This adventure-ready Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss has it all with an amazing balance of value and style. This rugged pickup comes loaded with Chevrolet's legendary Z71 off road suspension and a 2 inch lift, an exclusive raised hood with black inserts, stylish aluminum wheels, underbody skid plates, a useful trailer hitch, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate and a 10 way power driver seat. It also includes Chevrolet's Infotainment 3 System that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB charging ports so your crews equipment is always ready to go. Additional features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, intellibeam automatic headlights, and an HD rear view camera keep your crew safe at all times.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $334.08 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Push Button Start
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Brake lining wear indicator
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Suspension Package, Z71 Off-Road equipment with 2" lift. Includes (Z7X) Off-Road suspension with 2" lift and monotube shocks, (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) skid plates, (K47) heavy-duty air filter and Z71 hard badge
Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Exterior
Hood insulator
Door handles, black
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Taillamps, with incandescent tail, stop and reverse lights
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable
Tailgate, standard
Bumper, front (High gloss black.)
Bumper, rear (High gloss black.)
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (LED)
Safety
Following Distance Indicator
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
HD Rear Vision Camera
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, auto learn includes Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Interior
Steering wheel, urethane
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Rear seat reminder
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with wheel locking security feature
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochromatic display
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet) (Beginning with the start of production certain vehicles will be forced to include (RFO) Not Equipped with USB ports rear.)
USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only (Beginning with the start of production certain vehicles will be forced to include (RFO) Not Equipped with USB ports rear.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500