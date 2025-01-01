2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Four Wheel Drive

SUSPENSION PACKAGE

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Durabed, pickup bed

Trailer brake controller, integrated

Brake lining wear indicator

Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine.)

Air filtration monitoring

Transfer case, two-speed electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.)

Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section

Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Engine, 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, gasoline, (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)

GVWR, 10,250 lbs. (4649 kg) (Included and only available with CC20753 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 18" or 20" wheels or CK20903 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 17" wheels.)

Air filter, heavy-duty