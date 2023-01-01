2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Aluminum Wheels

Bumper, rear chrome

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top

CornerStep, rear bumper

Glass, deep-tinted

Door handles, body-colour

Bumper, front chrome

Mirror caps, Black

Tailgate, standard (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel

Mouldings, beltline, Black

Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Taillamps with incandescent tail, stop and reverse lights

Grille (Chrome front grille bar with "CHEVROLET". Includes moulded in colour Black grille inserts with small Gold bowtie emblem.)

BedStep, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered.)