$81,229+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
LTZ - Leather Seats
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
LTZ - Leather Seats
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$81,229
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,558KM
VIN 1GC4YVEY0NF194054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,558 KM
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Leather Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
For more than 80 years, the Myers Automotive Group has brought exceptional vehicles and world-class service to drivers in the Ottawa area. Myers Orleans Chevrolet Buick GMC is proud to serve Greater Ottawa, and to continue the tradition of excellence that the Myers name is known for. We are your trusted and professional choice since 1942!
This 2022 Silverado HD has strength and reinforcement where it's needed without ever compromising efficiency.
Built to be cutting edge from the ground up, this 2022 Silverado HD offers the best and innovative technology from the material used to build it, to the instinctive and fun infotainment, to the loads of assistive technology to make your work day easier. With the ability to help you hook a trailer, stay connected, load the bed, and navigate, this 2022 Silverado will become your favorite coworker in a heartbeat.
This iridescent pearl tricoat sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 3500HD's trim level is LTZ. Stepping up to this Silverado 3500HD LTZ is an excellent decision as it comes with premium features like unique aluminum wheels, leather seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and voice-activated technology. Comfort and convenience is enhanced with a HD rear vision camera w/ hitch guidance, remote vehicle start, a leather steering wheel, a 60/40 split folding bench rear seat, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio plus it also comes with signature LED lights, 10-way power front seats, power folding exterior mirrors and an advanced trailering system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 41558 kms.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Incentives expire 2025-06-30. See dealer for details.
At Myers Orleans Chevrolet, you'll find an impressive inventory of brand-new Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles. But we don't stop there! We also offer an amazing array of gently-used cars, trucks, and SUVs from Chevrolet, as well as a selection of alternate-brand used vehicles from some of Canada's favourite auto makers. When you choose to shop with Myers, you're not limited to what you can find on our well-appointed lot. You've got the resources of an entire automotive group at your fingertips! Our friendly, no-pressure sales team will go through your list of must-haves, and will match you with the vehicle from Myers that checks off all the right boxes.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Steering wheel, heated
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" diagonal multicolour digital display includes analogue speedometer and tachometer gauges
Driver memory, recalls driver "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child s...
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Single Rear Wheels
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Taillamps, LED with signature
Bumper, front (Body-colour.)
Fog lamps, front, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, standard
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Not available with dual rear wheels.)
Lamps, cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mouldings, beltline, stainless steel
Bumper, rear (Body-colour.)
Chevytec spray-on bedliner Black with Chevrolet logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer installed) (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not included when (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine is ordered.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Chrome front grille bar with Gold bowtie. Includes Chrome grille inserts with Bronze accents.
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass, (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors, turn signal indicators, puddle lamps, perimeter lighting, auxiliary lighting, power folding/extending (extends ...
BedStep, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side
Tailgate, gate function power up/down with power lock and release (Not available with (QK2) Multi-Flex tailgate.)
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine.)
Air filtration monitoring
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Steering, Digital Variable Steering Assist this system automatically adjusts steering based on speed, road conditions, and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Transfer case, two-speed active electronic Autotrac with push button control
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Recovery hooks, front, Chrome
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Bed View Camera camera in the CHMSL to show a view of the cargo bed, display located in infotainment screen, includes Two Trailer Camera Provisions
Front and Rear Park Assist, ultrasonic (Vehicles built prior to 12-20-2021 include Front and Rear Park Assist. Certain vehicles built on or after 12-20-2021, will be forced to include (00Z) Not Equipped with Front and Rear Park Assist, which removes Fr...
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Bose Sound System, premium 7-speaker system with Richbass woofer
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Touch Screen
LED Lights
EZ-lift tailgate
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD