Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry!

From downtown to uptown and everywhere in between, the Chevy Spark offers the spunk and versatility to tackle any city street. This 2022 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Big things come in small packages, this 2022 Spark provides all of the big and bold style you need for your fast paced life. With amazing acceleration, and all the tech you expect from a modern compact, this 2022 Spark is as fun as it is functional. The interior is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it comes loaded with some technology to make your drive even better. This low mileage hatchback has just 10,712 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sparks trim level is LT. This amazing compact car comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability plus it also comes with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM radio, a built in rear vision camera and bluetooth streaming audio. Additional features on this upgraded trim include cruise and audio controls on the steering wheel, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, air conditioning and it also comes with LED signature lighting and OnStar via Chevrolet Connected Access. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio.

10,712 KM

LT - Aluminum Wheels - Cruise Control

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Used
VIN KL8CD6SA8NC029965

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,712 KM

Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry!

From downtown to uptown and everywhere in between, the Chevy Spark offers the spunk and versatility to tackle any city street. This 2022 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Big things come in small packages, this 2022 Spark provides all of the big and bold style you need for your fast paced life. With amazing acceleration, and all the tech you expect from a modern compact, this 2022 Spark is as fun as it is functional. The interior is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it comes loaded with some technology to make your drive even better. This low mileage hatchback has just 10,712 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Spark's trim level is LT. This amazing compact car comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability plus it also comes with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM radio, a built in rear vision camera and bluetooth streaming audio. Additional features on this upgraded trim include cruise and audio controls on the steering wheel, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, air conditioning and it also comes with LED signature lighting and OnStar via Chevrolet Connected Access. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Safety

Onstar

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Mylink
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-834-6397

