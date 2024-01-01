$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Spark
LT - Aluminum Wheels - Cruise Control
2022 Chevrolet Spark
LT - Aluminum Wheels - Cruise Control
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
10,712KM
Used
VIN KL8CD6SA8NC029965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,712 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry!
From downtown to uptown and everywhere in between, the Chevy Spark offers the spunk and versatility to tackle any city street. This 2022 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Big things come in small packages, this 2022 Spark provides all of the big and bold style you need for your fast paced life. With amazing acceleration, and all the tech you expect from a modern compact, this 2022 Spark is as fun as it is functional. The interior is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it comes loaded with some technology to make your drive even better. This low mileage hatchback has just 10,712 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Spark's trim level is LT. This amazing compact car comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability plus it also comes with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM radio, a built in rear vision camera and bluetooth streaming audio. Additional features on this upgraded trim include cruise and audio controls on the steering wheel, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, air conditioning and it also comes with LED signature lighting and OnStar via Chevrolet Connected Access. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Onstar
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Mylink
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2022 Chevrolet Spark