2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
57,994KM
Used
VIN KL79MPSL4NB096137
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,994 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels!
If you want to live big in a small SUV, this capable and comfortable Trailblazer is a great place to start. This 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2022 Trailblazer is spacious, bold and has the technology and capability to help you get up and get out there. Whether the trail you blaze is on the pavement or off of it, this incredible Trailblazer is ready to be your partner through it all. Striking style is the first thing you'll notice about this SUV. Its sculpted design and bold proportions give it a fresh, modern feel. While its capable chassis and seating for the whole family means this SUV is ready for what's next. The spacious interior features a versatile center console that keeps items within easy reach. Your passengers will stay comfortable with plenty of rear-seat leg room and tons of spots to store their things.This SUV has 57,994 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Trailblazer LT is a great choice as it comes better equipped with remote engine start, LED fog lights, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist. Additional features include a power driver seat, unique aluminum wheels, Intellibeam automatic headlights, a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice command, lane keep assist with lane departure warning. Other great features are front collision alert, automatic emergency braking, a rear vision camera, 40/60 split rear bench seat and is 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
Intellibeam
Blind Spot Detection
Autonomous braking
4G LTE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer