The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited presents an impressive gray exterior with a front-wheel drive system, ensuring smooth handling and a reliable performance whether youre navigating city streets or taking on family getaways. Its exterior blends form and function seamlessly, crowned with stylish alloy wheels and highlighted by its aerodynamic design. The interior offers a sanctuary of comfort with heated and cooled leather seats, a sunroof for light-filled drives, and the advantage of spacious van configuration. The rich finish of its leather appointments adds an elevated touch to your driving or riding experience. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the Pacifica Limited comes with an integrated navigation system, a high-definition backup camera, and smart device integration, ensuring you stay connected and confident on the road. Driver safety is prioritized with features like lane assist, automatic parking, and adaptive cruise control, all supported by the renowned reliability of a 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine and 9-speed automatic transmission. Ideal for families seeking comfort or professionals desiring versatility in their vehicle, the Pacifica Limited is your perfect partner for adventures and daily commutes alike. Contact us for more detailed information and take the first step towards making this exceptional vehicle yours.

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

91,683 KM

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited FWD

13136995

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited FWD

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,683KM
VIN 2C4RC1GG9NR111151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4444A
  • Mileage 91,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
Bodyside mouldings
Perimeter/approach lights
soft close

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
turn-by-turn navigation directions

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Max seating capacity: 7
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Fuel economy highway: 8.4L/100 km
Rear seats: captain
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Door mirrors: chrome
Turning radius: 6.1m (19.8')
Fuel economy city: 12.4L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Towing capacity: 1,633kg (3,600lbs)
Approach angle: 14 deg
Departure angle: 19 deg
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
GVWR: 2,723kg (6,003lbs)
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Speaker type: harman/kardon
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Surround view monitor
Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Rear legroom: 992mm (39.1)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front tires: 245/60HR18.0
Rear tires: 245/60HR18.0
Rear headroom: 966mm (38.0)
Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist active
Fuel economy combined: 10.6L/100 km
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Tracker system: SiriusXM Guardian
Front shoulder room: 1,622mm (63.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,602mm (63.1)
Front headroom: 975mm (38.4)
Ramp breakover angle: 13 deg
Ground clearance (min): 131mm (5.2)
Horsepower: 287hp @ 6,400RPM
Torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Curb weight: 1,964kg (4,330lbs)
Exterior length: 5,176mm (203.8)
Exterior body width: 2,022mm (79.6)
Exterior height: 1,777mm (70.0)
Wheelbase: 3,089mm (121.6)
Front legroom: 1,045mm (41.1)
3rd row legroom: 929mm (36.6)
3rd row headroom: 984mm (38.7)
Front hiproom: 1,500mm (59.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,647mm (64.8)
3rd row hiproom: 1,258mm (49.5)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,555mm (61.2)
Passenger volume: 4,672L (165.0 cu.ft.)
Rear collision: Rear Cross Path Detection mitigation
Parking sensors: Park Assist front and rear
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 3.6L
Primary LCD size: 10.1
Seat Upholstery: leather Nappa
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Rear folding activation: Stow 'n Go manual fold-into-floor
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM 360L
Forward collision: Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking mitigation
Speakers: 20
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
2nd row sun blinds
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 915 L (32 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 3,979 L (141 cu.ft.)
Internet access capable: SiriusXM Guardian
Wireless Phone Charger: front

Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

2022 Chrysler Pacifica