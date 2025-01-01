$36,998+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited FWD
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited FWD
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4444A
- Mileage 91,683 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited presents an impressive gray exterior with a front-wheel drive system, ensuring smooth handling and a reliable performance whether you're navigating city streets or taking on family getaways. Its exterior blends form and function seamlessly, crowned with stylish alloy wheels and highlighted by its aerodynamic design. The interior offers a sanctuary of comfort with heated and cooled leather seats, a sunroof for light-filled drives, and the advantage of spacious van configuration. The rich finish of its leather appointments adds an elevated touch to your driving or riding experience. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the Pacifica Limited comes with an integrated navigation system, a high-definition backup camera, and smart device integration, ensuring you stay connected and confident on the road. Driver safety is prioritized with features like lane assist, automatic parking, and adaptive cruise control, all supported by the renowned reliability of a 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine and 9-speed automatic transmission. Ideal for families seeking comfort or professionals desiring versatility in their vehicle, the Pacifica Limited is your perfect partner for adventures and daily commutes alike. Contact us for more detailed information and take the first step towards making this exceptional vehicle yours.
