* ALL WHEEL DRIVE * ST LINE * 2.0L TURBO * PANORAMIC SUNROOF * HEATED SEATS * POWER TAILGATE * PADDLE SHIFTERS * CRUISE * REMOTE STARTER * PUSH TO START BUTTON * SiriusXM * Automatic Headlights * Remote Keyless Entry

2022 Ford Edge

17,172 KM

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge

ST LINE AWD

2022 Ford Edge

ST LINE AWD

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,172KM
VIN 2FMPK4J94NBA65870

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HCD0001
  • Mileage 17,172 KM

* ALL WHEEL DRIVE * ST LINE * 2.0L TURBO * PANORAMIC SUNROOF * HEATED SEATS * POWER TAILGATE * PADDLE SHIFTERS * CRUISE * REMOTE STARTER * PUSH TO START BUTTON * SiriusXM * Automatic Headlights * Remote Keyless Entry

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Power Driver Seat

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.7')
Parking sensors: rear
Departure angle: 22 deg
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Ramp breakover angle: 17 deg
Approach angle: 19 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Fuel economy highway: 8.4L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 70.0L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
1st row LCD monitors: 3
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Drive type: all-wheel
Torque: 275 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Engine torque: 275 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Exterior body width: 1,928mm (75.9)
Front hiproom: 1,420mm (55.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,461mm (57.5)
Passenger volume: 3,225L (113.9 cu.ft.)
Exterior parking camera rear: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera yes
Horsepower: 250hp @ 5,500RPM
Exterior height: 1,736mm (68.3)
Curb weight: 1,871kg (4,125lbs)
Engine horsepower: 250hp @ 5,500RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 86.4mm x 83.1mm (3.40 x 3.27)
Exterior length: 4,796mm (188.8)
Wheelbase: 2,849mm (112.2)
Front legroom: 1,081mm (42.6)
Rear legroom: 1,030mm (40.6)
Front headroom: 1,020mm (40.2)
Rear headroom: 1,023mm (40.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,531mm (60.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,536mm (60.5)
Fuel economy city: 11.5L/100 km
Ground clearance (min): 203mm (8.0)
Fuel economy combined: 10.1L/100 km
Front tires: 245/50VR20.0
Rear tires: 245/50VR20.0
Forward collision: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect 4G
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Alert active
Rear collision: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert warning
Appearance: digital/analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
Primary LCD size: 12.0
Smart device integration: SYNC 4 AppLink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Blind spot: Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) warning
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Rear seats Folding position: EasyFold fold forward seatback
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leatherette ActiveX/Miko
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,111 L (39 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,078 L (73 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Ford Edge