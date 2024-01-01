$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Genesis G70
3.3T Sport - Brembo Brakes
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Used
VIN KMTG54TE4NU104667
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PL0678
- Mileage 0
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Performance Suspension, Brembo Brakes, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Head Up Display!
With every body line designed to the finest detail, this Genesis G70 has become more than the sum of its parts. This 2022 Genesis G70 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Beautiful and elegant styling meets aggressive poise and performance in this unforgettable 2022 Genesis G70. Every feature and component in this endlessly powerful G70 was designed to work in harmony, ensuring a driving experience unrivaled by any other sedan in its class. Add the seemingly endless list of technology and luxury features in the expertly sculpted interior and you'll have a true luxury performance sports sedan to rival even the biggest names in the industry.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our G70's trim level is 3.3T Sport. Rev-up your driving experience with this dynamic all-wheel drive Genesis G70 3.3T Sport that comes with heated and cooled Nappa quilted leather seats, a sport tuned suspension, Brembo brakes, an extra wide sunroof, head up display, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and a large touchscreen infotainment system that's paired with a premium Lexicon audio system, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Additional features in this luxurious sedan include a microfibre suede headliner, exclusive aluminum wheels, blind spot detection with lane keep assist and accident avoidance, 360 surround view monitor, front and rear parking sensors, quad LED headlights, distance pacing cruise control, and subtle dark chrome exterior accents plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Performance Suspension, Brembo Brakes, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Head Up Display, Leather Seats, Premium Audio.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Performance Suspension
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Brembo Brakes
Head up display
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2022 Genesis G70