4G LTE, Easy Clean Floors, Rear Vision Camera, Power Windows, Power Doors!

The GMC Savana Cargo Van is perfectly equipped for a confident driving experience. This 2022 GMC Savana Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This GMC Savana Cargo rides on a full-size van chassis with two seats and an expansive cargo area. If you want the capability of a truck, but need the cargo space provided by van, this GMC Savana is perfect fit for you. You can haul big payloads and or customize this Savana to perfectly fit for your business needs.This van has 30,425 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Savana Cargo Vans trim level is 2500 135. This multi purpose cargo van includes 4G LTE capability, a large passenger-side door, air conditioning, power windows and door locks, 6 built-in tie down anchors in the cargo area, vinyl surfaces to make it easier to clean, a 120 volt power outlet, a rear view camera, LED interior cargo lights, Stabilitrak and Tow Haul mode to change the transmission and engine settings when youre hauling a heavy load. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4g Lte, Easy Clean Floors, Rear Vision Camera, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm, Cargo Management.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.

2022 GMC Savana

30,425 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

30,425KM
Used
VIN 1GTW7AF79N1241928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 30,425 KM

Vehicle Description

4G LTE, Easy Clean Floors, Rear Vision Camera, Power Windows, Power Doors!

The GMC Savana Cargo Van is perfectly equipped for a confident driving experience. This 2022 GMC Savana Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This GMC Savana Cargo rides on a full-size van chassis with two seats and an expansive cargo area. If you want the capability of a truck, but need the cargo space provided by van, this GMC Savana is perfect fit for you. You can haul big payloads and or customize this Savana to perfectly fit for your business needs.This van has 30,425 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Savana Cargo Van's trim level is 2500 135. This multi purpose cargo van includes 4G LTE capability, a large passenger-side door, air conditioning, power windows and door locks, 6 built-in tie down anchors in the cargo area, vinyl surfaces to make it easier to clean, a 120 volt power outlet, a rear view camera, LED interior cargo lights, Stabilitrak and Tow Haul mode to change the transmission and engine settings when you're hauling a heavy load. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4g Lte, Easy Clean Floors, Rear Vision Camera, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm, Cargo Management.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning

Safety

Rear Vision Camera

Additional Features

Cargo Management
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Easy Clean Floors

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2022 GMC Savana