2022 GMC Savana
Cargo Van 2500 135 - 4G LTE
2022 GMC Savana
Cargo Van 2500 135 - 4G LTE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
30,425KM
Used
VIN 1GTW7AF79N1241928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 30,425 KM
Vehicle Description
4G LTE, Easy Clean Floors, Rear Vision Camera, Power Windows, Power Doors!
The GMC Savana Cargo Van is perfectly equipped for a confident driving experience. This 2022 GMC Savana Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This GMC Savana Cargo rides on a full-size van chassis with two seats and an expansive cargo area. If you want the capability of a truck, but need the cargo space provided by van, this GMC Savana is perfect fit for you. You can haul big payloads and or customize this Savana to perfectly fit for your business needs.This van has 30,425 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Savana Cargo Van's trim level is 2500 135. This multi purpose cargo van includes 4G LTE capability, a large passenger-side door, air conditioning, power windows and door locks, 6 built-in tie down anchors in the cargo area, vinyl surfaces to make it easier to clean, a 120 volt power outlet, a rear view camera, LED interior cargo lights, Stabilitrak and Tow Haul mode to change the transmission and engine settings when you're hauling a heavy load. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4g Lte, Easy Clean Floors, Rear Vision Camera, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm, Cargo Management.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Additional Features
Cargo Management
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Easy Clean Floors
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2022 GMC Savana