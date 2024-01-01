$42,038+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 GMC Savana
Cargo Van 2500 135 - 4G LTE
2022 GMC Savana
Cargo Van 2500 135 - 4G LTE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$42,038
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,705KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTW7AF79N1205995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 33,705 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
4G LTE, Easy Clean Floors, Rear Vision Camera, Power Windows, Power Doors!
Build your business on a strong foundation with this dependable and professional grade GMC Savana Van. This 2022 GMC Savana Cargo Van is for sale today in Orleans.
This GMC Savana Cargo rides on a full-size van chassis with two seats and an expansive cargo area. If you want the capability of a truck, but need the cargo space provided by van, this GMC Savana is perfect fit for you. You can haul big payloads and or customize this Savana to perfectly fit for your business needs.This van has 33,705 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Savana Cargo Van's trim level is 2500 135. This multi purpose cargo van includes 4G LTE capability, a large passenger-side door, air conditioning, power windows and door locks, 6 built-in tie down anchors in the cargo area, vinyl surfaces to make it easier to clean, a 120 volt power outlet, a rear view camera, LED interior cargo lights, Stabilitrak and Tow Haul mode to change the transmission and engine settings when you're hauling a heavy load. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4g Lte, Easy Clean Floors, Rear Vision Camera, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm, Cargo Management.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $293.88 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Build your business on a strong foundation with this dependable and professional grade GMC Savana Van. This 2022 GMC Savana Cargo Van is for sale today in Orleans.
This GMC Savana Cargo rides on a full-size van chassis with two seats and an expansive cargo area. If you want the capability of a truck, but need the cargo space provided by van, this GMC Savana is perfect fit for you. You can haul big payloads and or customize this Savana to perfectly fit for your business needs.This van has 33,705 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Savana Cargo Van's trim level is 2500 135. This multi purpose cargo van includes 4G LTE capability, a large passenger-side door, air conditioning, power windows and door locks, 6 built-in tie down anchors in the cargo area, vinyl surfaces to make it easier to clean, a 120 volt power outlet, a rear view camera, LED interior cargo lights, Stabilitrak and Tow Haul mode to change the transmission and engine settings when you're hauling a heavy load. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4g Lte, Easy Clean Floors, Rear Vision Camera, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm, Cargo Management.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $293.88 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
oil life monitor
Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure
Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition
Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
Defogger, side windows
Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger
Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger
Console, engine cover with open storage bin
Steering wheel, steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature, Black
Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted
Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package.)
Lighting, interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area, includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches
Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete or (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package.)
Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (ZP6) 5-passenger Savana Crew Van.)
GMC Connected Access capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Visors, driver and front passenger, vinyl
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Hill start assist
Body, standard
Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Frame, full-length box ladder-type
Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
GVWR, 8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
Alternator, 105 amps (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (C69) rear air conditioning, (9L7) Wiring junction block equipment accessory or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater (Includes (K08) auxiliary heat generator when ordered with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Steering, power,
Safety
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Vision Camera
Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions
Door beams, steel-side
StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
Airbags, seat-mounted side-impact for driver and right-front passenger and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for 1-row coverage with (ZX1) driver only high-back bucket seat or (ZX2) driver and right-front passenger high-back bucket seats, and 2-row covera...
Exterior
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows
Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
License plate kit, front
Door, swing-out passenger-side, 60/40 split
Tires, front LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
Tires, rear LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
Bumpers, front and rear painted Black with step-pad
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, Black, manual-folding
Headlamps, dual halogen composite,
Media / Nav / Comm
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Cargo Management
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Easy Clean Floors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Hyundai Tucson - $110 B/W 140,180 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Sport - $100 B/W 160,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic COUPE Touring TOURING, SUNROOF, AUTO, ONLY 13000KM! 12,910 KM $23,790 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,038
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2022 GMC Savana