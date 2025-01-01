2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Four Wheel Drive

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Capless Fuel Fill

Automatic Stop/Start

Exhaust, single outlet

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Pickup bed

Suspension Package, Standard

Brake lining wear indicator

Rear axle, 3.23 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package.)

Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Auto-locking rear differential

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner