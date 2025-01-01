$55,938+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$55,938
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,579KM
VIN 3GTUUDED0NG675844
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,579 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, SiriusXM, 4G LTE, Tow Package
Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 50,579 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLT. This luxurious GMC Sierra 1500 SLT comes very well equipped with perforated leather seats, unique aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents and a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this amazing pickup truck also features IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailering package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology, a HD rear vision camera plus so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $391.05 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Pickup bed
Suspension Package, Standard
Brake lining wear indicator
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package.)
Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Auto-locking rear differential
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package. Requires Crew Cab 2WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Packag...
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Interior
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Air vents, rear
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child s...
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
GMC Premium information Display-13.4" diagonal Multicolour I touch screen
USB ports, (2) charge-only, rear
Exterior
Hood insulator
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Bumper, front chrome lower
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Fog lamps, LED
Mouldings, window surround, Chrome
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, includes hitch area light
Lighting, perimeter
Taillamps, LED LED signature taillight with LED stop, turn & reverse and Fade-on/Fade-off animation
Wipers, front rain-sensing
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Certain vehicles built prior to 3-21-2022 and after 4-7-2022 will include rear wheelhouse liners. Certain vehicles built on 3-21-2022 thru 4-7-2022 will be forced to include (RFZ) Not Equipped with Rear Wheelhouse liners, which...
Grille (Chrome header and chrome grille insert bars with gloss black accents.)
Safety
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Hitch Guidance
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only
Buckle to Drive (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Additional Features
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2022 GMC Sierra 1500