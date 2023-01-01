$28,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 GMC Terrain
SLE 2 sets of tires!!
2022 GMC Terrain
SLE 2 sets of tires!!
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$28,500
+ taxes & licensing
34,470KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GKALMEV7NL218202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,470 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera!
Iconic GMC styling, plus Professional Grade engineering make this 2022 Terrain an obvious choice for small SUVs. This 2022 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2022 GMC Terrain shows that Professional Grade is more than an idea, it's a way of life. From endless details that relentlessly improve the SUV's usability, to striking style, and amazing capability, this 2022 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV. For the next step in the evolution of the crossover and small SUV segment, don't miss this GMC Terrain. This SUV has 34,470 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This amazing crossover comes with some impressive features such as a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain SLE also includes lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, a rear vision camera, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill decent control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a power driver seat and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $199.24 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Iconic GMC styling, plus Professional Grade engineering make this 2022 Terrain an obvious choice for small SUVs. This 2022 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2022 GMC Terrain shows that Professional Grade is more than an idea, it's a way of life. From endless details that relentlessly improve the SUV's usability, to striking style, and amazing capability, this 2022 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV. For the next step in the evolution of the crossover and small SUV segment, don't miss this GMC Terrain. This SUV has 34,470 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This amazing crossover comes with some impressive features such as a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain SLE also includes lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, a rear vision camera, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill decent control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a power driver seat and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $199.24 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Assist handle, front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Steering wheel, urethane
Rear seat reminder
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Seat, front passenger 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down with recline
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
Seating, 5-passenger
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
Sunglass storage, overhead
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Air vents, 2nd row
Display, 4.2" multi-colour driver information screen (When (Y29) Infotainment Package I is ordered, includes enhanced capability with audio, phone and navigation.)
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Emissions, federal requirements
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Capless Fuel Fill
Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Brake, electronic parking
Driver Shift Controls
Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Recovery hooks, front provisions
Suspension, rear 4-link, non-isolated
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden, turned-down tip
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Mechanical jack with tools
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Tail lamps, LED signature
Trim, Black lower body
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Headlamps, LED with C-shaped lighting
Tire, spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Cold Air Grille Shutter (Standard on models built after March 7, 2022.)
Safety
Hill Descent Control
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Teen Driver
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and roof-rail side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
LED Lights
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Ford Expedition Platinum Max 125,774 KM $49,888 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Traverse Redline Edition LTZ, REDLINE EDITION, AWD, V6, 7 PASSENGER, SUNROOF, LOADED 50,125 KM $44,000 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline 4MOTION - Sunroof 21,235 KM $31,996 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,500
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2022 GMC Terrain