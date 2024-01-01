Menu
2024-01-01

Heads Up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, 4G WiFi, Park Assist, Teen Driver

Iconic GMC styling, plus Professional Grade engineering make this 2022 Terrain an obvious choice for small SUVs. This 2022 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This 2022 GMC Terrain shows that Professional Grade is more than an idea, its a way of life. From endless details that relentlessly improve the SUVs usability, to striking style, and amazing capability, this 2022 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what youd expect from the Professional Grade SUV. For the next step in the evolution of the crossover and small SUV segment, dont miss this GMC Terrain. This SUV has 39,425 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Terrains trim level is Denali. This Terrain comes fully loaded with premium leather cooled seats with memory settings, a large colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bose premium audio, wireless charging and its 4G LTE capable. This luxurious Terrain Denali also comes with a power rear liftgate, automatic park assist, lane change alert with blind spot detection, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior accents, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise control, a remote engine starter, HD surround vision camera, heads up display, LED signature lighting, an enhanced premium suspension and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze.

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

VIN 3GKALXEV3NL251098

Heads Up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, 4G WiFi, Park Assist, Teen Driver

Iconic GMC styling, plus Professional Grade engineering make this 2022 Terrain an obvious choice for small SUVs. This 2022 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This 2022 GMC Terrain shows that Professional Grade is more than an idea, it's a way of life. From endless details that relentlessly improve the SUV's usability, to striking style, and amazing capability, this 2022 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV. For the next step in the evolution of the crossover and small SUV segment, don't miss this GMC Terrain. This SUV has 39,425 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Terrain's trim level is Denali. This Terrain comes fully loaded with premium leather cooled seats with memory settings, a large colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bose premium audio, wireless charging and it's 4G LTE capable. This luxurious Terrain Denali also comes with a power rear liftgate, automatic park assist, lane change alert with blind spot detection, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior accents, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise control, a remote engine starter, HD surround vision camera, heads up display, LED signature lighting, an enhanced premium suspension and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

