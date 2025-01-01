$44,938+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats
2022 GMC Terrain
Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$44,938
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,941KM
VIN 3GKALXEV5NL158471
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LB8471
- Mileage 54,941 KM
Vehicle Description
Heads Up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate!
This 2022 Terrain is a small SUV with a big work ethic. This 2022 GMC Terrain is for sale today in Orleans.
This 2022 GMC Terrain shows that Professional Grade is more than an idea, it's a way of life. From endless details that relentlessly improve the SUV's usability, to striking style, and amazing capability, this 2022 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV. For the next step in the evolution of the crossover and small SUV segment, don't miss this GMC Terrain. This SUV has 54,941 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is Denali. This Terrain comes fully loaded with premium leather cooled seats with memory settings, a large colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bose premium audio, wireless charging and it's 4G LTE capable. This luxurious Terrain Denali also comes with a power rear liftgate, automatic park assist, lane change alert with blind spot detection, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior accents, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise control, a remote engine starter, HD surround vision camera, heads up display, LED signature lighting, an enhanced premium suspension and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $314.09 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
WIRELESS CHARGING
Assist handle, front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Steering wheel, heated
Rear seat reminder
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
Seating, 5-passenger
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Sunglass storage, overhead
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Air vents, 2nd row
Lighting, interior with accent lighting under door armrest, floor console and instrument panel
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on the rear of centre console
USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console
Wireless Charging for devices located in front of centre console storage bin
Memory Package, recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Sill plates, front
Display, enhanced driver instrument information 8" enhanced multi-colour customizable driver information screen
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Emissions, federal requirements
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Capless Fuel Fill
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Brake, electronic parking
Driver Shift Controls
Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Recovery hooks, front provisions
Suspension, rear 4-link, non-isolated
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Suspension, Enhanced Ride
Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden, turned-down tip
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Mechanical jack with tools
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirror caps, body-colour
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Tail lamps, LED signature
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Door handles, body-colour with chrome surround
Headlamps, LED with C-shaped lighting
Trim, body-colour lower body
Tire, spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding with LED turn signal indicators
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands-free with logo projection
Cold Air Grille Shutter (Standard on models built after March 7, 2022.)
Safety
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Teen Driver
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and roof-rail side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
Bose Sound System premium 7-speaker system with amplifier in centre console
SD Card Reader located within front centre storage bin
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
4G WiFi
Denali Premium Package includes (BGP) Driver Tech Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$44,938
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2022 GMC Terrain