2022 Honda Civic
Hatchback LX
2022 Honda Civic
Hatchback LX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$26,938
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,118KM
VIN 19XFL2H53NE400663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6694
- Mileage 94,118 KM
Vehicle Description
Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitor
This 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback has one of the most comfortable and spacious interiors within its class, proving to be one of the finer choices for a modern hatchback. This 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With a versatile and roomy interior that has been expertly crafted by using premium materials, this Honda Civic Hatchback provides a comfortable yet sporty commuter car that will not disappoint. It has the capability of hauling up to 5 of your closest friends and a generous amount of storage space for all of there gear. If you're in the market for the perfect family sports hatchback, look no further than this elegantly and sophisticated Honda Civic!This sedan has 94,118 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is LX. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $188.32 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
