2022 Honda HR-V

58,969 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda HR-V

LX

2022 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,969KM
VIN 3CZRU6H31NM104797

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PL0748A
  • Mileage 58,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Braking, Adaptive Cruise, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera

Honda has taken a minimalist approach to the styling of the HR-V, giving us a clean and uncluttered interior and exterior design. This 2022 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This 2022 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in the adventure seeking - compact SUV segment. The cabin is extremely flexible and feels very airy, allowing for a sporty and fun ride while having the ability to bring it all with you. With a muscular and sleek styling approach, the HR-V boldly stands out in a crowd and comes prepared for a busy schedule thats full of adventure. Whether you're hitting your favourite biking trail or just hitting the road home, choose your own adventure in this impressive and highly capable 2022 HR-V.This SUV has 58,969 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our HR-V's trim level is LX. This LX HR-V offers some impressive tech features like Android Auto and Apple Carplay helping you stay connected along with lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and distance pacing cruise keeping you safe and lowering road stress. Heated seats provide incredible comfort while remote keyless entry gives endless convenience in this fun little crossover.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2022 Honda HR-V