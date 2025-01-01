$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda HR-V
LX AWD
2022 Honda HR-V
LX AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,251KM
VIN 3CZRU6H31NM102192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250197A
- Mileage 51,251 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Braking, Adaptive Cruise, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera
This 2022 Honda HR-V has one of the most flexible interiors, and is suitable for all activities and passengers alike. This 2022 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2022 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in the adventure seeking - compact SUV segment. The cabin is extremely flexible and feels very airy, allowing for a sporty and fun ride while having the ability to bring it all with you. With a muscular and sleek styling approach, the HR-V boldly stands out in a crowd and comes prepared for a busy schedule thats full of adventure. Whether you're hitting your favourite biking trail or just hitting the road home, choose your own adventure in this impressive and highly capable 2022 HR-V.This SUV has 51,251 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our HR-V's trim level is LX AWD. This LX HR-V offers some impressive tech features like Android Auto and Apple Carplay helping you stay connected along with lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and distance pacing cruise keeping you safe and lowering road stress. Heated seats provide incredible comfort while remote keyless entry gives endless convenience in this fun little crossover.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2022 Honda HR-V