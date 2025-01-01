Menu
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!

Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion. Cash purchases are subject to a $2000 Price adjustment.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

2022 Honda Odyssey

87,150 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Odyssey

Touring Auto

12854996

2022 Honda Odyssey

Touring Auto

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,150KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H85NB500322

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,150 KM

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!

Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion. Cash purchases are subject to a $2000 Price adjustment.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;DVD / Entertainment;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

2022 Honda Odyssey