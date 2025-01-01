Menu
Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion. Cash purchases are subject to a $2000 Price adjustment.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

64,792 KM

Details Description Features

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD

12642849

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,792KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS5DAL8NH401328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U2004
  • Mileage 64,792 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!

Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion. Cash purchases are subject to a $2000 Price adjustment.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe