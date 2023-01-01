2022 Hyundai Sonata

$38,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 , 1 0 5 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 32,105 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Cooled Seats Interior Immobilizer HEAD-UP DISPLAY Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Blue Link Selective Service Internet Access Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Fuel Flap Locking Type WIRELESS CHARGING 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Passenger Seat Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat w/lumbar support, 4-way power-adjustable passenger's seat and driver's Integrated Memory System (IMS) Digital/Analog Appearance BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Tracker System Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Exterior SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit Metal-look grille LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Hybrid-Design Aluminum Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.51 Axle Ratio Lithium Polymer Traction Battery 1.62 kWh Capacity Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC D-CVVT Transmission: 6-Speed Electronic Automatic -inc: shift-by-wire and drive mode select (normal, sport), overdrive lock-up torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual mode and steering wheel mounted paddle shifters Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking Aerial View Camera System Lane Follow Assist (LFA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Parking-Automatic-Remote System Media / Nav / Comm Bose premium audio digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier turn-by-turn navigation directions Android Auto Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Streaming Audio Radio: Bose AM/FM/XM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 12 speakers and subwoofer, BlueLink connected vehicle system, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25" colour touchscreen (1920 x 720) w/onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data... Additional Features HEADS UP DISPLAY Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Driver Assist Apple CarPlay

