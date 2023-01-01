$38,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Sonata
Hybrid Ultimate - Cooled Seats
32,105KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10025466
- Stock #: 430354A
- VIN: KMHL34JJ6NA050708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,105 KM
Vehicle Description
Offering exceptional fuel economy with remarkable reliability and impressive technology, this 2022 Sonata Hybrid promises nothing but the best. This 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Sonata continues to raise the bar in the midsize sedan segment with the ubiquitous Sonata, and this 2022 Hybrid iteration is no exception. Engineered to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride with premium interior build materials and a refined power train, occupants are cocooned in tranquility with every drive. Exceptional reliability, great fuel efficiency and amazing overall value ensure that this 2022 Sonata Hybrid stays on top in the ever-competitive sedan segment.This sedan has 32,105 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonata Hybrid's trim level is Ultimate. This Sonata Ultimate is the perfect hybrid with a head-up display, wireless charging, heated and cooled leather seats, touch screen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, HD radio, driver memory settings, ambient interior lighting, navigation, SiriusXM, heated leather steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, proximity key, hands free trunk, remote start, and a Bose Premium audio system. It has great style with liquid chrome interior accents, alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlamps and high beams, and chrome exterior trim. This Sonata almost drives itself with adaptive cruise with stop and go, remote smart, park assist, highway autopilot, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Driver Assist Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $261.90 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Blue Link Selective Service Internet Access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
WIRELESS CHARGING
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat w/lumbar support, 4-way power-adjustable passenger's seat and driver's Integrated Memory System (IMS)
Digital/Analog Appearance
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Tracker System
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Exterior
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Hybrid-Design Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.51 Axle Ratio
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery 1.62 kWh Capacity
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC D-CVVT
Transmission: 6-Speed Electronic Automatic -inc: shift-by-wire and drive mode select (normal, sport), overdrive lock-up torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual mode and steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Aerial View Camera System
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Radio: Bose AM/FM/XM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 12 speakers and subwoofer, BlueLink connected vehicle system, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25" colour touchscreen (1920 x 720) w/onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data...
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Driver Assist Apple CarPlay
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2