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<p>Need an inexpensive, fuel-efficient hatchback with all the necessities?? Look no further, this 2022 Hyundai Venue is the vehicle for you!! Features include: automatic transmission, heated seats, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, bluetooth hands-free, air conditioning, cruise control, power group and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, <em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Available</strong></span></em> Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, <em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>No-charge first oil change!</strong></span></em>, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. <strong>**<em>Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!**</em> </strong></span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Proudly </strong></span><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</span></strong></p><p><strong>Priced at ONLY $126 bi-weekly with $500 down over 60 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $13995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</strong></p>

2022 Hyundai Venue

157,411 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Venue

Essential - AUTO, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!

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14005389

2022 Hyundai Venue

Essential - AUTO, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1777406403358
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  3. 1777406404242
  4. 1777406404676
  5. 1777406405129
  6. 1777406405565
  7. 1777406405975
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
157,411KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHRB8A31NU145472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Need an inexpensive, fuel-efficient hatchback with all the necessities?? Look no further, this 2022 Hyundai Venue is the vehicle for you!! Features include: automatic transmission, heated seats, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, bluetooth hands-free, air conditioning, cruise control, power group and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, No-charge first oil change!, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. **Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $126 bi-weekly with $500 down over 60 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $13995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
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613-830-5676

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$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2022 Hyundai Venue