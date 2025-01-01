Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow><strong>SELL YOUR CAR</strong></a>? WE BUY EVERYTHING!</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion.</p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p>

2022 Kia Seltos

63,983 KM

Details Description Features

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Kia Seltos

EX PREMIUM AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12175390

2022 Kia Seltos

EX PREMIUM AWD

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

Contact Seller

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,983KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDERCAA7N7258213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U1825A
  • Mileage 63,983 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!

Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Kia

Used 2024 Kia Sorento for sale in Orleans, ON
2024 Kia Sorento 15,797 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD 77,649 KM $16,298 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi Q3 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Audi Q3 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro 65,957 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Email Orleans Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Seltos