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<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow><strong>SELL YOUR CAR</strong></a>? WE BUY EVERYTHING!</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion. <span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>Cash purchases are subject to a $2000 Price adjustment.</span></p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information </p>

2022 Kia Seltos

84,167 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14460355

2022 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
84,167KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEUCAA4N7311108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U2536
  • Mileage 84,167 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!

Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion. Cash purchases are subject to a $2000 Price adjustment.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
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613-824-XXXX

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613-824-5421

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

2022 Kia Seltos