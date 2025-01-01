$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN KNDJ33AU1N7806927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Android Auto!
This 2022 Kia Soul comes standard with all the best tech and modern convenience Kia can offer. This 2022 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
A fresh design, unique style, and all the best of modern tech, this 2022 Kia Soul is exactly what the Soul needed. The Kia Soul has been one of the quirkiest and iconic urban crossovers since the genre started. With its unique, cube like shape and club like interior, all stuffed with the best tech features, and no compromise on utility, the Kia Soul is a long living favorite of the new generation of car buyers. It's orange in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Soul's trim level is EX. Step up your game with this EX trim that adds aluminum wheels, wireless charging, a heated steering wheel, fog lamps, and an advanced safety suite that includes lane keep assist, driver attention alert, blind spot detection, and forward collision avoidance assist. This Kia Soul remains just as stylish as ever, sporting an awesome infotainment system with an 8 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and steering wheel mounted controls. Heated seats, remote keyless entry, folding seats, and a rearview camera give you a ton of convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
2022 Kia Soul