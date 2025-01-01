Menu
<p>WOW!! Compare at over $47000 brand new!!! A savings of more than $16000!!! This 2022 Mazda CX5 Sport Design Turbo is the FULLY LOADED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE SUV that you have been looking for! Features include: power sunroof, navigation, Bose audio system, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, power hatch, push-button start and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $248 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 6.98% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $32995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2022 Mazda CX-5

66,192 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5

GT SPORT DESIGN TURBO! LOW KM, BOSE, NAV, LEATHER!

2022 Mazda CX-5

GT SPORT DESIGN TURBO! LOW KM, BOSE, NAV, LEATHER!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,192KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KFBDY3N0595914

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,192 KM

WOW!! Compare at over $47000 brand new!!! A savings of more than $16000!!! This 2022 Mazda CX5 Sport Design Turbo is the FULLY LOADED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE SUV that you have been looking for! Features include: power sunroof, navigation, Bose audio system, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, power hatch, push-button start and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $248 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 6.98% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $32995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

SPORT DESIGN TURBO
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
NAVIGATION
BOSE AUDIO
SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Automatic High Beams

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
2022 Mazda CX-5