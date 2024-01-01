$23,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross ES S-AWC
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross ES S-AWC
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R0001
- Mileage 82,919 KM
Vehicle Description
* 2022 ECLIPSE CROSS ES S-AWC * 1.5L DIRECT-INJECTION TURBO ENGINE * SUPER ALL-WHEEL CONTROL * AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL * HEATED FRONT SEATS * ANDROID AUTO(r) & APPLE CARPLAY * SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO W/3 MONTHSCOMPLIMENTARY * REARVIEW CAMERA * CRUISE CONTROL * 18 ALLOY WHEELS * RAIN-SENSING WINDSHIELD WIPERS * FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION Previously daily rental.
