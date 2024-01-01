Menu
* 2022 ECLIPSE CROSS ES S-AWC * 1.5L DIRECT-INJECTION TURBO ENGINE * SUPER ALL-WHEEL CONTROL * AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL * HEATED FRONT SEATS * ANDROID AUTO(r) & APPLE CARPLAY * SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO W/3 MONTHSCOMPLIMENTARY * REARVIEW CAMERA * CRUISE CONTROL * 18 ALLOY WHEELS * RAIN-SENSING WINDSHIELD WIPERS * FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION Previously daily rental.

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

82,919 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES S-AWC

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES S-AWC

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

82,919KM
Used
VIN JA4ATUAA6NZ602764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R0001
  • Mileage 82,919 KM

Vehicle Description

* 2022 ECLIPSE CROSS ES S-AWC * 1.5L DIRECT-INJECTION TURBO ENGINE * SUPER ALL-WHEEL CONTROL * AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL * HEATED FRONT SEATS * ANDROID AUTO(r) & APPLE CARPLAY * SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO W/3 MONTHSCOMPLIMENTARY * REARVIEW CAMERA * CRUISE CONTROL * 18 ALLOY WHEELS * RAIN-SENSING WINDSHIELD WIPERS * FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION Previously daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 4
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
GVWR: 2,100kg (4,630lbs)
Manual-shift auto: Sportronic
Powertrain warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Fuel economy city: 9.6L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 8.9L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,679L (94.6 cu.ft.)
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Front headroom: 1,003mm (39.5)
Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3)
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Smart device integration: Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Exterior height: 1,689mm (66.5)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Ground clearance (min): 215mm (8.5)
Front hiproom: 1,346mm (53.0)
Exterior body width: 1,806mm (71.1)
Front tires: 225/55HR18.0
Rear tires: 225/55HR18.0
Rear legroom: 897mm (35.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,428mm (56.2)
Horsepower: 152hp @ 5,500RPM
Fuel economy combined: 9.3L/100 km
Engine horsepower: 152hp @ 5,500RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,321mm (52.0)
Engine bore x stroke: 75.0mm x 84.8mm (2.95 x 3.34)
Exterior length: 4,405mm (173.4)
Forward collision: Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) mitigation
Torque: 184 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine torque: 184 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 1.5L
Curb weight: 1,575kg (3,472lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,419 L (50 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 663 L (23 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-XXXX

613-702-4412

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse