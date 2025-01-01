$30,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT S-AWC
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H0248
- Mileage 82,234 KM
Vehicle Description
This Outlander GT Premium offers a comprehensive package of luxury, technology, and safety features, making it a standout choice in its class. Whether you're commuting in Ottawa or embarking on a weekend adventure, this SUV is equipped to handle it all. Premium leather seats Heated Seats & Steering Wheel 360° Surround-View Camere Bose 10-speaker audio Adaptive LED headlights with auto high-beam Lane Keep Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitoring Rain-Sensing Wipers. Mitsubishi's advanced all-wheel-drive system **ADVERTISED SALE PRICE IS BASED ON FINANCE PURCHASE**
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Trim
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
613-702-4412