This Outlander GT Premium offers a comprehensive package of luxury, technology, and safety features, making it a standout choice in its class. Whether youre commuting in Ottawa or embarking on a weekend adventure, this SUV is equipped to handle it all. Premium leather seats Heated Seats & Steering Wheel 360° Surround-View Camere Bose 10-speaker audio Adaptive LED headlights with auto high-beam Lane Keep Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitoring Rain-Sensing Wipers. Mitsubishis advanced all-wheel-drive system

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

82,234 KM

Details Description Features

$30,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S-AWC

12431710

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S-AWC

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,234KM
VIN JA4J4VA80NZ615655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H0248
  • Mileage 82,234 KM

Vehicle Description

This Outlander GT Premium offers a comprehensive package of luxury, technology, and safety features, making it a standout choice in its class. Whether you're commuting in Ottawa or embarking on a weekend adventure, this SUV is equipped to handle it all. Premium leather seats Heated Seats & Steering Wheel 360° Surround-View Camere Bose 10-speaker audio Adaptive LED headlights with auto high-beam Lane Keep Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitoring Rain-Sensing Wipers. Mitsubishi's advanced all-wheel-drive system

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Headlight cleaning

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: leather
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Wheel size: 20
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
3rd row seats: split-bench
Fuel economy city: 9.7L/100 km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Parking sensors: rear
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 55.0L
Speakers: 10
Rear cargo: power liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Compression ratio: 12.00 to 1
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 7.9L/100 km
Powertrain warranty: 120 months/160,000km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Speaker type: Bose
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Front hiproom: 1,372mm (54.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,470mm (57.9)
Front headroom: 986mm (38.8)
Horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Rear shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Wheelbase: 2,706mm (106.5)
Rear headroom: 950mm (37.4)
Curb weight: 1,750kg (3,858lbs)
Ground clearance (min): 213mm (8.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,355mm (53.3)
Front tires: 255/45WR20.0
Rear tires: 255/45WR20.0
Front legroom: 1,058mm (41.7)
Fuel economy combined: 8.9L/100 km
Forward collision: Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) mitigation
Primary LCD size: 9.0
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Exterior height: 1,748mm (68.8)
Engine litres: 2.5L
Exterior body width: 1,897mm (74.7)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with stop & go
Emergency communication system: Mitsubishi Connect w/ 24-month trial
Navigation system: Powered by TOMTOM
Smart device integration: Android Auto & wireless Apple CarPlay
Blind spot: Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA) active
Exterior parking camera front: Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection yes
Exterior parking camera left: Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection yes
Exterior parking camera right: Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection yes
Exterior parking camera rear: Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection yes
Torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Rear collision: Rear Automatic Emergency Braking mitigation
Engine torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
GVWR: 2,355kg (5,192lbs)
Exterior length: 4,710mm (185.4)
Rear legroom: 1,014mm (39.9)
3rd row legroom: 475mm (18.7)
3rd row headroom: 876mm (34.5)
3rd row hiproom: 1,070mm (42.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,300mm (51.2)
Passenger volume: 3,420L (120.8 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
2nd row sun blinds
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 332 L (12 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,218 L (78 cu.ft.)
Lane departure: Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) with Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander