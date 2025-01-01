Menu
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Distinct styling, abundant comfort, and superb engineering make the Mitsubishi RVR a truly superb crossover. This 2022 Mitsubishi RVR is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.Its grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our RVRs trim level is ES. This confident and efficient RVR ES comes very well equipped with supportive heated front seats, LED headlights, remote keyless entry, automatic climate control with steering wheel cruise and audio controls. Additional features include electronic stability control with hill start assist, an 8 inch color link display that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM radio and it also includes a 60-40 split folding rear bench seat to help when loading and unloading large cargo! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Climate Control, Streaming Audio.

ES - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Used
CALL
VIN JA4AHUAU3NU600530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PL0935
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Distinct styling, abundant comfort, and superb engineering make the Mitsubishi RVR a truly superb crossover. This 2022 Mitsubishi RVR is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our RVR's trim level is ES. This confident and efficient RVR ES comes very well equipped with supportive heated front seats, LED headlights, remote keyless entry, automatic climate control with steering wheel cruise and audio controls. Additional features include electronic stability control with hill start assist, an 8 inch color link display that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM radio and it also includes a 60-40 split folding rear bench seat to help when loading and unloading large cargo! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Climate Control, Streaming Audio.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

LED Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-824-XXXX

613-824-8550

