$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Altima
SR Midnight Edition
2022 Nissan Altima
SR Midnight Edition
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,736KM
VIN 1N4BL4CW4NN313138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,736 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Navigation, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Mitigation, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Rear Camera, SiriusXM
A long list of amazing features offers an elevated experience for everyone in this 2022 Altima. This 2022 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Designed to be impossibly smart, this 2022 Altima is engineered to impress. Incredible style and tech that immediately inspires a confident feeling helps you take control and enjoy driving again. The cabin is a refined environment full of tech that knows your preferences and lets you take control. For a step into what modern sedans can offer, check out this 2022 Altima.This sedan has 79,736 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is SR Midnight Edition. With blacked out accessories inside and out, plus a cool midnight edition badge, this Midnight Edition Altima strikes an intimidating pose. This trim also adds a moonroof, remote start with intelligent climate control, a heated steering wheel, navigation, dual zone temperature control, fog lights, and paddle shifters. With heated seats for comfort and the Nissan Intelligent key for convenience this Altima offers an elevated experience for everyone. An advanced safety suite including brake assist, collision warning, emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, rearview camera, and rear parking sensors helps inspire confidence on every drive. Touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a texting assistant provides technology that knows what you like.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Front Heated Sport Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power driver lumbar support
NissanConnect Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 235/40R19 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 19" Gloss Black Aluminum Alloy
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4
4.83 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic -inc: paddle shifters
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2022 Nissan Altima