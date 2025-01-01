$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Nissan Frontier
CREW CAB PRO-4X
2022 Nissan Frontier
CREW CAB PRO-4X
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 1N6ED1EK5NN662951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MULTI
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250426A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, SiriusXM
Stay connected, stay protected, and do it all with this 2022 Nissan Frontier. This 2022 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Massive power and massive fun, this 2022 Frontier proves that size isn't everything. Full of fun features for both work and play, along with best-in-class standard horsepower, this 2022 Frontier really is the king of midsize trucks. If you want one truck that can do it all in style and comfort, this 2022 Nissan Frontier is an easy choice.It's multi in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Frontier's trim level is Crew Cab PRO-4X. This Frontier Pro is fully equipped for work or play with added NissanConnect with navigation and wi-fi, Bilstein shocks, a driver selectable rear locking diff, Class III towing equipment, three skid plates, a spray in bed liner, a rear step bumper, and a 360 degree camera with off-road mode. This midsize truck is an everyday workhorse with Class III towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, tow hooks, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and two 120V outlets. Stay connected with modern technology features such as touchscreen with voice activation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other great features include remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and distance pacing.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Stay connected, stay protected, and do it all with this 2022 Nissan Frontier. This 2022 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Massive power and massive fun, this 2022 Frontier proves that size isn't everything. Full of fun features for both work and play, along with best-in-class standard horsepower, this 2022 Frontier really is the king of midsize trucks. If you want one truck that can do it all in style and comfort, this 2022 Nissan Frontier is an easy choice.It's multi in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Frontier's trim level is Crew Cab PRO-4X. This Frontier Pro is fully equipped for work or play with added NissanConnect with navigation and wi-fi, Bilstein shocks, a driver selectable rear locking diff, Class III towing equipment, three skid plates, a spray in bed liner, a rear step bumper, and a 360 degree camera with off-road mode. This midsize truck is an everyday workhorse with Class III towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, tow hooks, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and two 120V outlets. Stay connected with modern technology features such as touchscreen with voice activation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other great features include remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and distance pacing.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Buick Envista Avenir - Low Mileage 6,250 KM $33,938 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 102,879 KM $37,048 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-824-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2022 Nissan Frontier