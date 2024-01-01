Menu
<div style=text-align:center;> <p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO<br /> <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b><strong>SELL YOUR CAR</strong></a>? WE BUY EVERYTHING!</p> <p>Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion.</p> <p>Ask us for more details!</p> <p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p> <p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p> </div>

2022 Nissan Kicks

37,200 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Kicks

SV

11954583

2022 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV4NL530174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U1782
  • Mileage 37,200 KM

Vehicle Description



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

