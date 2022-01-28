2022 Nissan Murano

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8171002

8171002 Stock #: 220059

220059 VIN: 5N1AZ2BSXNC114917

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.