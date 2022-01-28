Menu
2022 Nissan Murano

10 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2022 Nissan Murano

2022 Nissan Murano

SV

2022 Nissan Murano

SV

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

10KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8171002
  • Stock #: 220059
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2BSXNC114917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description



Thanks for looking.



This gun metallic SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Murano's trim level is SV. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.

To view and download a brochure open this url http://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/Nissan/Murano/Nissan_US%20Murano_2022.pdf.

See dealer for details.

This gun metallic SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Murano's trim level is SV. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.

To view and download a brochure open this url http://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/Nissan/Murano/Nissan_US%20Murano_2022.pdf.

See dealer for details.

We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of New vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

