2022 Nissan Pathfinder
SL - Sunroof - Navigation
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
With amazing style and even better capability, this 2022 NIssan Pathfinder is as cool as it looks.
With all the latest safety features, all the latest innovations for capability, and all the latest connectivity and style features you could want, this 2022 Pathfinder is ready for every adventure. Whether it's the urban city-scape, or the backcountry trail, this 2022 Pathfinder was designed to tackle it with grace. If you have an active family, they deserve all the comfort, style, and capability of the 2022 Pathfinder.
This white SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is SL. This Pathfinder SL adds heated leather trimmed seats, driver memory settings, and a 120V outlet to this incredible SUV. This family hauler is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To view and download a brochure open this url http://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/Nissan/Pathfinder/Nissan_US%20Pathfinder_2022.pdf.
See dealer for details.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of New vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
