$22,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Nissan Qashqai
SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2022 Nissan Qashqai
SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,937KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN1BJ1BV6NW347909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,937 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!
Compare at $23689 - Our Price is just $22999!
With a smooth and compliant ride, commutes in this attractive Nissan Qashqai will always be pleasurable. This 2022 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Nissan Qashqai offers more than just snazzy styling and approachable dimensions. Under the beautiful exterior lies a carefully engineered powertrain that delivers both optimal efficiency and punchy performance, when needed. Occupants are treated to a well-built interior with solid refinement and intuitive technology, making every journey in the Qashqai an extremely exciting and comforting ride.This SUV has 60,937 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. This upgraded Nissan Qashqai SV sweetens the deal with an express opening glass sunroof with slide and tilt functionality and a power shade, halogen headlamps with automatic high beams, a sporty heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and adaptive cruise control with steering, in addition to blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and front emergency braking. Additional features include heated front seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, piano-black interior inserts, a rear-view camera, and a 6-speaker audio system, a 7-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Compare at $23689 - Our Price is just $22999!
With a smooth and compliant ride, commutes in this attractive Nissan Qashqai will always be pleasurable. This 2022 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Nissan Qashqai offers more than just snazzy styling and approachable dimensions. Under the beautiful exterior lies a carefully engineered powertrain that delivers both optimal efficiency and punchy performance, when needed. Occupants are treated to a well-built interior with solid refinement and intuitive technology, making every journey in the Qashqai an extremely exciting and comforting ride.This SUV has 60,937 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. This upgraded Nissan Qashqai SV sweetens the deal with an express opening glass sunroof with slide and tilt functionality and a power shade, halogen headlamps with automatic high beams, a sporty heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and adaptive cruise control with steering, in addition to blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and front emergency braking. Additional features include heated front seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, piano-black interior inserts, a rear-view camera, and a 6-speaker audio system, a 7-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Nissan Qashqai SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats 60,937 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Trax LS - Bluetooth - OnStar 85,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks S - Proximity Key 85,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-824-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2022 Nissan Qashqai