2022 Nissan Rogue
S
2022 Nissan Rogue
S
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$25,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,543KM
VIN 5N1AT3AA3NC676402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240005AA
- Mileage 57,543 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED lights, High Beam Assist
Compare at $26264 - Our Price is just $25499!
Thrilling power when you need it and long distance efficiency when you don't, this 2022 Rogue has it all covered. This 2022 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2022 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This SUV has 57,543 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is S. Go Rogue with driver assistance features like forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, high beam assist, driver alertness, and a rearview camera while heated seats, dual zone climate control, and a heated steering wheel bring amazing luxury. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience while aluminum wheels and LED lights provide impeccable style.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2022 Nissan Rogue