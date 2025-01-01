$32,738+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$32,738
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,621KM
VIN 3C6JR6AT6NG412505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 69,621 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors
Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 Classic pickup. This 2022 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This pickup has 69,621 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Tradesman. This highly capable Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman is a serious work truck that comes well equipped with an easy to clean rugged vinyl floor, heavy-duty shock absorbers, class III towing equipment, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. This Ram 1500 stands ready to serve with power heated mirrors, a ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, hill start assist, an infotainment hub with radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6JR6AT6NG412505.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $228.87 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 Classic pickup. This 2022 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This pickup has 69,621 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Tradesman. This highly capable Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman is a serious work truck that comes well equipped with an easy to clean rugged vinyl floor, heavy-duty shock absorbers, class III towing equipment, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. This Ram 1500 stands ready to serve with power heated mirrors, a ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, hill start assist, an infotainment hub with radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6JR6AT6NG412505.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $228.87 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Manual Adjust Seats
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Electronic Shift
Manual 1st Row Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Driver Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
684.9 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P265/70R17 OWL AS
Black rear step bumper
Light tinted glass
Active grille shutters
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Engine Calibration Flash-V2
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
GVWR: 2,732 kgs (6,025 lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD - ProPILOT ASSIST 22,747 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic 91,774 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue - Low Mileage 41,500 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$32,738
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2022 RAM 1500 Classic