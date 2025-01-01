$32,938+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid - Heated Seats - Proximity Key
2022 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid - Heated Seats - Proximity Key
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$32,938
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,616KM
VIN JTDBAMDE4N3008336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,616 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection, Apple CarPlay!
With more fuel efficiency and more horsepower than ever before, this 2022 Corolla brings the iconic name firmly into the future. This 2022 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Built to bring you to the moments that matter most, this Toyota Corolla offers amazing fuel efficiency, modern safety features and fantastic handling. With plenty of the latest technology and driver assistance, this Corolla makes those moments safer than ever. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This low mileage sedan has just 36,616 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is Hybrid. This Corolla Hybrid comes with plenty of premium features that you expect to see in a modern hybrid sedan. These features include heated front seats, automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a large 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, advanced voice recognition, a 6 speaker audio system, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free, a leatherette steering wheel and a useful rear view camera. Additional features include a 60/40 split folding rear seat, Entune 3.0 App Suite, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 featuring blind spot detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist and pedestrian detection, power adjustable heated mirrors, proximity remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $230.26 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, driver seat manual adjustable height, driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft, passenger seat manual adjustable recline and passenger seat manual adjustable vertical adjustment
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Radio: Audio -inc: 2 USB audio inputs, 6 speakers, 8" touch screen and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P195/65R15
Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Wheels: 15" Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
42 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Toyota Safety Sense
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2022 Toyota Corolla