$37,938+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Venza
Limited - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
2022 Toyota Venza
Limited - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$37,938
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,494KM
VIN JTEAAAAH5NJ097964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,494 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heads-Up Display, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio!
This 2022 Venza oozes sophistication and taste while equipping you with the best technology on offer. This 2022 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2022 Venza is timeless SUV that was built to elevate your commute with a refined exterior and luxurious interior. More than a luxury SUV, this Venza is more efficient, safer and entertaining than any previous hybrid SUV. All that, plus the next generation of Toyota's hybrid technology means this 2022 Venza Hybrid is a reflection of your very best self. This low mileage SUV has just 31,494 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 219HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Venza's trim level is Limited. This top of the line Venza Limited is ready to be your next family hauler with premium aluminum wheels, heated and ventilated front seats wrapped in premium SofTex material, a massive 12.3 inch color touchscreen that features navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, a wireless charging pad and a premium JBL 9 speaker audio system! This ultra well equipped SUV also features a power sunroof, heads up display, a digital rear view mirror, illuminated LED entry lights, a power rear liftgate, remote engine start, LED headlamps and a heated leather steering wheel. Additional safety features inlcude a 360 degree birds eye view camera, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward and rear collision warning with parking assist sensors plus blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heads-up Display, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $265.22 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
WIRELESS CHARGING
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Mobile hotspot internet access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leatherette/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way power adjustable passenger's seat, 4-way power adjustable driver seat lumbar support and driver seat memory system
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Laminated Glass
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
(ICS) Intelligent Clearance Sonar Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Birdft.s Eye View Monitor Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
57 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
TBD Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,232 kgs (4,920 lbs)
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i -inc: hybrid synergy drive
410.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote & Navigation -inc: 4 USB charging ports, Destination Assist (1 year trial), Remote Connect (1 year trial), Safety Connect (1 year trial), Service Connect (up to 8 year trial), 12.3" high resolution split screen multimedia ...
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Heads-Up Display
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2022 Toyota Venza