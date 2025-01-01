Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> Sophisticated yet capable, bold yet stylish, this 2022 Tiguan is the best of both worlds. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>Whether its a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and its called the Tiguan.This SUV has 47,473 kms. Its white in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=E/AONAhv6aZsO/Wmt0O3sC9OnK1cr+6Q target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Tiguans trim level is Comfortline. This luxurious and confident Tiguan Comfortline comes very well equipped with 4MOTION all-wheel drive capability, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display that features Volkswagen Car-Net, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated leatherette seats, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate and blind spot detection. This sporty family SUVW also includes unique aluminum wheels and chrome exterior accents, automatic LED lights, remote engine start, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an advanced 10 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors, front assist with autonomous emergency braking, KESSY keyless access with push-start button plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm target=_blank>https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$245.64</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

47,473 KM

Details Description Features

$35,138

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline - Power Liftgate

Watch This Vehicle
12262639

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline - Power Liftgate

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Contact Seller

$35,138

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,473KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX9NM128640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,473 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats!

Sophisticated yet capable, bold yet stylish, this 2022 Tiguan is the best of both worlds. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This SUV has 47,473 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline. This luxurious and confident Tiguan Comfortline comes very well equipped with 4MOTION all-wheel drive capability, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display that features Volkswagen Car-Net, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated leatherette seats, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate and blind spot detection. This sporty family SUVW also includes unique aluminum wheels and chrome exterior accents, automatic LED lights, remote engine start, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an advanced 10 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors, front assist with autonomous emergency braking, KESSY keyless access with push-start button plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $245.64 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala LS - Wi-Fi - Bluetooth for sale in Nepean, ON
2015 Chevrolet Impala LS - Wi-Fi - Bluetooth 26,963 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 7,025 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SV - Sunroof - Navigation for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Nissan Pathfinder SV - Sunroof - Navigation 62,486 KM $40,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-834-XXXX

(click to show)

613-834-6397

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,138

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan