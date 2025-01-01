$35,138+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline - Power Liftgate
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$35,138
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,473KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX9NM128640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,473 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats!
Sophisticated yet capable, bold yet stylish, this 2022 Tiguan is the best of both worlds. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This SUV has 47,473 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline. This luxurious and confident Tiguan Comfortline comes very well equipped with 4MOTION all-wheel drive capability, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display that features Volkswagen Car-Net, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated leatherette seats, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate and blind spot detection. This sporty family SUVW also includes unique aluminum wheels and chrome exterior accents, automatic LED lights, remote engine start, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an advanced 10 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors, front assist with autonomous emergency braking, KESSY keyless access with push-start button plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $245.64 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$35,138
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan