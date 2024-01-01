Menu
2023 Buick Encore GX

37,522 KM

Details Description

$28,038

+ tax & licensing
2023 Buick Encore GX

SELECT

2023 Buick Encore GX

SELECT

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$28,038

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,522KM
VIN KL4MMESL5PB130049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Rear Camera, SiriusXM

This Buick Encore GX is ready for wherever life takes you. This 2023 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This intelligently engineered Encore GX is ready to hit the road with versatile seating and cargo, stunning style, and an adventurous spirit. This SUV can fit your life, fit into your life, and help you find where you fit in all in one drive. With efficient power delivery and an engaging infotainment system, even the longest trips are made fun. For the evolution of the luxury family SUV, look no further than this Buick Encore GX.This SUV has 37,522 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Encore GX's trim level is Select. This Select Encore GX adds a hands free power liftgate, dual zone automatic climate control, and a ton of subtle enhancements to luxury. This Buick Encore GX can fit more than you and your family, it can fit in your life with an amazing safety suite that includes automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, lane keep assist, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera. Elevate your drive with the Buick Infotainment System featuring a multi-touch display, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, wi-fi, and wireless connectivity. This Encore GX makes every drive easier with remote keyless entry, fog lamps, IntelliBeam automatic high beams, and the Buick exclusive QuietTuning system for an ultra quiet cabin.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $196.01 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

