$36,738+ tax & licensing
2023 Buick Envision
Preferred - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$36,738
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,460KM
VIN LRBFZMR43PD138145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,460 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel!
This 2023 Envision is the vehicle for those who like choices. This 2023 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Buick Envision has the space and versatility to get away with anything. Built to inspire confidence, this Envision doesnt just get you there, it helps you be your best. As boundless as your own imagination, this Envision was designed to inspire you with every drive. This SUV has 26,460 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Preferred. This Buick Envision is always in touch with convenient features like remote start, IntelliBeam, hands free liftgate with LED logo projection, and QuietTuning. Stay connected on every drive with the Buick Infotainment System featuring a multi-touch display, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, wi-fi, and wireless connectivity. Make confidence your companion with a safety suite that includes blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $256.83 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electronic Grade Braking
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Brake lining, high-performance
Suspension, rear 5-link
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Engine control, stop/start system override
All-wheel drive (AWD models.)
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch (AWD models.)
Engine control, stop/start
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
GVWR, 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (AWD models)
Trailering provisions includes connector for accessory wiring harness
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Front Pedestrian Braking
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
HD Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger, knee airbag for driver, and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.
Hill Descent Control (AWD models.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, auto learn
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Apple CarPlay
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window electric
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Sensor, automatic air circulation/air quality
Remote panic alarm
Armrest, rear centre
Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Air vents, rear
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air conditioning, refrigerant, low GWP
Lighting, interior ambient
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened
Sensor, air quality indicator
Power outlet, 12-volt, cargo area, auxiliary
Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports, located in the rear of the centre console
Air Filter with Microfilter Technology
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour display includes speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, air filter life and compass
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Glass, deep-tinted
License plate front mounting package
Wiper, rear intermittent
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, LED
Lamp marker, reflex, front side
Glass, laminated front doors
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare
Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Roof rails, Silver
Mouldings, bodyside bright, window surround
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour, manual-folding, light sensitive, remote control
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, 7-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier (Included and only available with (PS1) Comfort and Convenience Package.)
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Remote Buying Options
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$36,738
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2023 Buick Envision