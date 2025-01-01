$41,738+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac XT4
Luxury AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2023 Cadillac XT4
Luxury AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$41,738
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,078KM
VIN 1GYFZBR4XPF154508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,078 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel!
With this XT4, you don't have to splurge in excess to experience quintessential Cadillac luxury. This 2023 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
In the perpetually competitive luxury crossover SUV segment, this Cadillac XT4 will appeal to buyers who value a stylish design, a spacious interior, and a traditionally upright SUV-like driving position. The cabin has a modern appearance with plenty of standard and optional technology and infotainment features. With superb handling and economy on the road, this XT4 remains a practical and stylish option in this popular vehicle segment.This low mileage SUV has just 17,078 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT4's trim level is Luxury AWD. Immerse yourself within the all wheel drive XT4 Luxury with all of its modern features such as plush seating surfaces, power front seats, a large 8 inch touch screen that features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot connectivity and a remote engine start. Additional features include forward collision braking, Teen Driver technology, an HD rear vision camera, OnStar and Cadillac connected services, LED lights, a power rear liftgate and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $291.78 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
universal home remote
oil life monitor
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Glovebox, lockable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air filter, cabin
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Steering column, manual rake and telescoping
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Keyless Access, passive entry
Lighting, cargo area
Air vents, rear
Cargo net anchors
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
Lighting, illuminated entry
Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat
Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
Sunglass holder, overhead console
Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
Sill plate cover, Bright finish, front door opening
Gearshift handle, with Piano Black accents
Seat adjuster, passenger 6-way power
Seat, driver power lumbar control, 2-way
Seat, front passenger power lumbar, 2-way
Gauge cluster, 4.2" diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display
Retained accessory power audio system, mirrors, power windows, sunroof (if equipped) and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
intelligent brake assist
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
HD Rear Vision Camera
Airbags, dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Hill hold and start assist
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Wiper, rear intermittent
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Liftgate, power
Taillamps, LED
Glass, tinted, rear side and back window
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
Lower bodyside appearance, with accent colour, trim specific
Grille, bright accents with galvano surround
Mouldings, bodyside brushed aluminum finish, window surround
Tire Inflator Kit (Deleted when (4G7) 17" spare wheel is ordered.)
Lower fascia inserts, front and rear, Black
Door handles, body-colour with Satin chrome accents
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Battery rundown protection
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Capless Fuel Fill
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Brake, electronic parking
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Axle, 3.47 ratio
Brake rotors, Duralife, FNC (Ferritic Nitrocarburizing), front and rear
Intelligent brake fade resistance includes auto drying
Exhaust, dual-outlet with bright tips integrated in fascia
Driver Mode Selector
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio, HD
Audio system, 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$41,738
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2023 Cadillac XT4