$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
Premier - Sunroof - Premium Audio
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
Premier - Sunroof - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,315KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GNKBLRS7PS126617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,315 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats!
Sophisticated and extremely capable, this 2023 Chevrolet Blazer checks all the boxes for the perfect utilitarian aimed family crossover. This 2023 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer is engineered with form and function in mind. With loads of features and tech, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be.This SUV has 27,315 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Blazer's trim level is Premier. This highly equipped Blazer Premier comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels and a signature chrome grille, Bose premium audio and integrated navigation. It also includes perforated leather seats that are cooled in the front, an 8 inch color touch screen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, power tilt and telescoping steering column and rear park assist. Additional safety features include rear cross traffic alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, blind spot detection, a power liftgate, forward collision alert, an HD rear vision camera and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Tow Package, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Sophisticated and extremely capable, this 2023 Chevrolet Blazer checks all the boxes for the perfect utilitarian aimed family crossover. This 2023 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer is engineered with form and function in mind. With loads of features and tech, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be.This SUV has 27,315 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Blazer's trim level is Premier. This highly equipped Blazer Premier comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels and a signature chrome grille, Bose premium audio and integrated navigation. It also includes perforated leather seats that are cooled in the front, an 8 inch color touch screen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, power tilt and telescoping steering column and rear park assist. Additional safety features include rear cross traffic alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, blind spot detection, a power liftgate, forward collision alert, an HD rear vision camera and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Tow Package, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Antenna, body-colour
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Door handles, body-colour with chrome accent
Taillamps, LED
Grille, Premier signature Black horizontal 4-bar with Bright Chrome accents and Bright Chrome header bar.
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands free with emblem projection
Active Aero Grille Shutters
Mouldings, lower bodyside (Painted Iron Grey Metallic with Bright Chrome insert.)
Sunroof, power Panoramic, tilt-sliding with power sunshade
Roof rails, Silver roof-mounted side rails
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Air filtration system
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Steering wheel, heated
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Seating, 5-passenger
Air vents, rear console
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Sill plates, front, bright
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Head restraints, rear outboard 2-way adjustable, up/down
USB charging-only ports 2, one type-A and one type-C, located on rear of centre console
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Glovebox, lockable electronic
Cup holders 2 in front centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power outlet, 120-volt located on rear of front centre console
Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal multi-colour enhanced reconfigurable
Lighting, interior, ambient with pin spot lighting in the map pocket area, True White light pipes on the passenger-side of the instrument panel and below the front door remote handles and LED lighting between the centre console cupholders
Compass, digital
Steering wheel, wrapped
Sensor, cabin humidity and windshield temperature
Lighting, interior with front reading lamps, overhead courtesy lamp, dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps, True White backlit switches, True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells and backlit USB ports
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Electronic Parking Brake
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Hitch Guidance
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver, and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Hitch View
Following Distance Indicator (Included with Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Audio system feature, Bose premium 8-speaker system with amplifier, centre instrument panel speaker and subwoofer
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Cooling system, heavy-duty
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Exhaust, dual-outlet with rectangular bright tips integrated into fascia
Engine control, stop/start system
Engine control, stop/start system override
GVWR, 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Engine air filtration monitor
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [229 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Trailering equipment includes (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Also includes (PZ8) Hitch View and (V08) heavy-duty cooling.)
Driver Mode Selector includes Tour (FWD), Sport, All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Snow/Ice, Tow/Haul, and Off-Road
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury 153,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUXURY, DUAL SUNROOF, AWD, LOADED 20,654 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac CTS Sport CT5 SPORT, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, BREMBO BRAKES 34,810 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2023 Chevrolet Blazer