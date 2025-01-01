2023 Chevrolet Bolt

Rear Parking Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Following Distance Indicator

Door locks, rear child security

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Rear seat reminder

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Pedestrian safety signal, automated external sound generator at low speeds alerts pedestrians of vehicle presence

Daytime Running Lamps, LED with signature lighting

Airbags, driver and front passenger dual-stage frontal includes Passenger Sensing System; roof-rail side-impact and thorax side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear outboard seating positions; driver and front passenger knee

Seat belts, 3-point, rear outboard and centre position

Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch, includes 3 top tether points

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters

Seat belt indicator, driver

Seat belt indicator, front passenger