$29,138+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV Premier
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV Premier
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$29,138
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,611KM
VIN 1G1FZ6S03P4169702
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,611 KM
Vehicle Description
Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, IntelliBeam, WiFi
With fast charging times, impressive range and surprising performance, this 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV makes driving an EV feel like the new normal. This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV brings fun and excitement to the electric SUV segment. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays and more cargo room make this a must-have compact SUV for the modern age. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to make driving this 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV a breeze.This SUV has 51,611 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Bolt EUV's trim level is Premier. This Chevy Bolt is more than an eco-friendly budget beast that offers fast charging, on demand regenerative braking, and aluminum wheels. It also comes with all the modern technology you expect from an EV, like the Chevy Infotainment System with Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity all controlled with a touchscreen. If you need more reasons to love it, it also has a configurable driver information centre with selectable themes, programmable charging, remote keyless entry, ambient LED lighting, and Teen Driver technology. This Premier Bolt takes it even farther with Bose premium audio, perforated leather seats, wireless charging, blind spot and lane change assist, and rear parking sensors plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $203.70 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Battery, 12-volt with rundown protection
DC Fast Charging
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Suspension, front independent
Engine, none
Electric Propulsion
Final drive ratio, 7.05:1
Suspension, Performance Ride and Handling
Suspension, rear, semi-independent, compound crank
Charging module, 11.5 kW high-voltage
Charge cord, Dual Level, 120-volt and 240-volt capability changeable NEMA 5-15 and NEMA 14-50 plugs with SAE J1772 vehicle connection
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based drive unit interface; includes One Pedal Driving button
Interior
Cargo Cover
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Assist handle, front passenger
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Console, floor, with armrest
Steering wheel, heated
Sensor, cabin humidity
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Air filter, cabin
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Wireless Charging for devices
Charge control, programmable time of day with charging status indicator light on instrument panel
Charge control, location based, selectable GPS enabled with programmable "home" charging setting
Glovebox, passenger-side
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, sliding
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, flat-bottom
Power outlet, auxiliary located forward of the front storage bin
Display, vehicle efficiency with programmable charge times
Drive mode control switch (Normal and Sport)
Lock control, liftgate, power remote lock/unlock
Heat ducts, rear
Door handles, inside, chrome
Storage, rear cargo area, intended for charging cord, covered
Storage, rear cargo, double floor
Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seats, heated, rear
Armrest, rear centre with 2 additional cup holders
Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel
Driver Information Centre 8" diagonal enhanced multi-colour configurable graphic display with 2 themes and energy-use monitors
Steering wheel controls, Regen on Demand, steering wheel paddle, regenerative braking
Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer
USB charging-only ports, one type-A and one type-C, charging only, located on rear of centre console
Lighting, interior, illuminated entry
Lighting, ambient, door
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Safety
Rear Parking Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Pedestrian safety signal, automated external sound generator at low speeds alerts pedestrians of vehicle presence
Daytime Running Lamps, LED with signature lighting
Airbags, driver and front passenger dual-stage frontal includes Passenger Sensing System; roof-rail side-impact and thorax side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear outboard seating positions; driver and front passenger knee
Seat belts, 3-point, rear outboard and centre position
Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch, includes 3 top tether points
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters
Seat belt indicator, driver
Seat belt indicator, front passenger
LPO, Tire inflator (Deleted when (WK7) Super Cruise Package is ordered.)
Exterior
Glass, solar absorbing
Windshield, solar absorbing
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Headlamps, LED
Tires, P215/50R17 all-season blackwall, Michelin Selfseal puncture-sealing
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Luggage rack, side rails, roof mounted
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL), LED
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Mouldings, Gloss Black upper bodyside
Mouldings, chrome bodyside
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin, body-colour
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Chevrolet Bolt