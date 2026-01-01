2023 Chevrolet Equinox

Following Distance Indicator

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Daytime Running Lamps, LED

Horn, dual-note

Door locks, rear child security, manual

Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)

Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions