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<p>Check out this LOW MILEAGE 2023 GMC Savana 2500 cargo van with 135 wheel base!<em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong> *****RARE passenger-side sliding door!!!*****</strong></span></em> Has everything you need to get your business going including: power group, air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel with radio controls, bluetooth hands-free, remote keyless entry, cruise control, AM/FM radio and more!</p><p>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. <strong>Proudly </strong><strong>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</strong></p><p><strong>Priced at ONLY $223</strong><strong> bi-weekly with $2500 down over 72 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $36995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</strong></p>

2023 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

33,942 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

ONLY 33K!! SLIDING DOOR, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY!

Watch This Vehicle
14171698

2023 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

ONLY 33K!! SLIDING DOOR, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1779917818292
  2. 1779917818700
  3. 1779917819118
  4. 1779917819549
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
33,942KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCWGAFP9P1121498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 33,942 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this LOW MILEAGE 2023 GMC Savana 2500 cargo van with 135 wheel base! *****RARE passenger-side sliding door!!!***** Has everything you need to get your business going including: power group, air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel with radio controls, bluetooth hands-free, remote keyless entry, cruise control, AM/FM radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $223 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 72 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $36995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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613-830-XXXX

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613-830-5676

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$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2023 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van