$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
ONLY 33K!! SLIDING DOOR, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY!
2023 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
ONLY 33K!! SLIDING DOOR, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 33,942 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this LOW MILEAGE 2023 GMC Savana 2500 cargo van with 135 wheel base! *****RARE passenger-side sliding door!!!***** Has everything you need to get your business going including: power group, air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel with radio controls, bluetooth hands-free, remote keyless entry, cruise control, AM/FM radio and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!
Priced at ONLY $223 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 72 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $36995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
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Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
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613-830-5676